DIAMOND Hits 24-Hour Volume of $136,791.00 (DIAMOND)

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, DIAMOND has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One DIAMOND coin can currently be bought for about $28.19 or 0.00129527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIAMOND has a total market cap of $15,531.30 and $136,791.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIAMOND alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001523 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00073114 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.

About DIAMOND

DIAMOND (CRYPTO:DIAMOND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DIAMOND is bit.diamonds. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIAMOND Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIAMOND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIAMOND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIAMOND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIAMOND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.