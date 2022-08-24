Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.48 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

