DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €10.66 ($10.88) and last traded at €10.80 ($11.02). 61,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.94 ($11.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($26.84) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $898.05 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

