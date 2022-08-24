DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.