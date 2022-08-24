DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
Shares of DKS opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.