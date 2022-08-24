DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $12,270.72

DIGG (DIGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. DIGG has a total market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $40,170.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 3% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $12,270.72 or 0.57717477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

Buying and Selling DIGG

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

