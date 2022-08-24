Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.55 Million

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $330,892.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00769463 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016206 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,991,208 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

