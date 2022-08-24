Digitalcoin Trading Down 17.3% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $76,423.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,545.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.45 or 0.07697529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00165059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00263290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00709340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.01 or 0.00617367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001036 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,412,238 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

