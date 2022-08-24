DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $564.00 million-$568.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 1.48. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCN. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.70.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,804 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 369,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 352,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 225,560 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

