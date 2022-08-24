Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Holdings Increased by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 10.5% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,837,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,706 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,900,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,780,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 324,398 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,585,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 365,382 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

