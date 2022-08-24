Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading Down 2.9%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.44. 10,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 23,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Hydrogen ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HJEN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 91,064 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

