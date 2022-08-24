DISCIPLINA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $715,560.20 (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. DISCIPLINA has a market capitalization of $715,560.20 and approximately $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00082133 BTC.

About DISCIPLINA

DSCPL is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DISCIPLINA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

