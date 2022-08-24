DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. DLocal’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLocal Trading Down 13.9 %

DLO opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. DLocal has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 43.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 348,920 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth about $18,375,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 439.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 238,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 66.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 113,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLocal Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLO. Citigroup dropped their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

