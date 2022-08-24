Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$38.91 and last traded at C$39.33. Approximately 66,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 88,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.63.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.30.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.