Dock (DOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.48 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $17.48 million and $4.32 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 801,096,030 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

