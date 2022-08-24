Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.80 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.18. 4,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,956. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.