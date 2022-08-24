Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:D traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,586. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after buying an additional 234,077 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,271,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,827,000 after buying an additional 131,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,565,000 after buying an additional 570,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,106,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

