Dopex Trading Up 5.1% This Week (DPX)

Dopex (DPX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Dopex has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Dopex coin can currently be purchased for about $483.83 or 0.02247432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dopex has a total market cap of $55.64 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dopex

Dopex (DPX) is a coin. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dopex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants. Discord | Telegram | Medium “

