Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Down to $105.11

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.11, but opened at $100.15. Dorman Products shares last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 2 shares.

DORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Dorman Products Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

