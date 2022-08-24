Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 145 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,394. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $161.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

