Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $243.42 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.50.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

