Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,439,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22,481.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 451,208 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $197.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

