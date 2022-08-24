Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 482,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after buying an additional 70,786 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 365,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

