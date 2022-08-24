Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $106.54. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

