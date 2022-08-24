Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $410.41 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

