Douglas J. Herrington Sells 7,448 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.62. 36,140,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,036,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 462.2% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

