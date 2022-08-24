Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) COO Steven W. Schnur Sells 4,431 Shares

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Duke Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

DRE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.81. 6,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,365. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,173,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,824,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,393,000 after buying an additional 1,887,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,484,000 after buying an additional 263,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

