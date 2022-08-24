Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 844,236 shares.The stock last traded at $15.54 and had previously closed at $16.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

