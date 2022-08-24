E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.07

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 14378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About E.Merge Technology Acquisition

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

