eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

