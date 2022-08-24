Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.37% of Ecolab worth $184,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,763. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

