Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,565. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

