Electric Vehicle Zone Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $15.28 million and $421,700.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00771216 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016718 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

