Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

