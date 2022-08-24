Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELV opened at $493.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

