Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $493.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $476.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.80.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

