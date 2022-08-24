Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.
Embraer Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 1,721,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,205. Embraer has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embraer (ERJ)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.