Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Embraer Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 1,721,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,205. Embraer has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

