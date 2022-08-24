Emercoin Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $891,192.76 and $7,401.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,754,099 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

