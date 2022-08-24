Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 198,111 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,111 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 16,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,434. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $21.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

