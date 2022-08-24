Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 271,709 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 72.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 150,883 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 63.2% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 278,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 107,729 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 72,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,795,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,357. The firm has a market cap of $298.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at OraSure Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Celano purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,085.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.