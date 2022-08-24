Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $52.73 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.53. The stock had a trading volume of 41,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

