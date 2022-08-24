Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,616,978 shares of company stock worth $392,658,567. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

STZ stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.25 and a 200-day moving average of $237.84. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

