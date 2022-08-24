Empire Life Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,829 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. 33,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

