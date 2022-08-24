Empire Life Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in American Water Works by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.6 %

American Water Works stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,511. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day moving average of $153.04.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

