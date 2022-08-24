Empty Set Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $23,887.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00771928 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016580 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

