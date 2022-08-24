Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 3.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $2,648,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 127,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Several analysts have commented on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

