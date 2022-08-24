Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 764,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,247,000 after buying an additional 85,593 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Enbridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 137,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $34,855,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,416,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after buying an additional 92,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.