Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 32.36.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at 22.79 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is 24.64.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at 144,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,740 in the last three months. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,057,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,096,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 95,272 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

