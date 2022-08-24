Energi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $194,230.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Energi has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and $194,230.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00108422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00019637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00249515 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031130 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,525,899 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

