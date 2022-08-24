Energo (TSL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,578.52

Energo (TSL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Energo has a market capitalization of $104,578.52 and approximately $12,385.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Energo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,483.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00076189 BTC.

About Energo

TSL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com.

Energo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

