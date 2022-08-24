Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.42. Energy Vault shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 32,819 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Robert Piconi bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,030,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRGV shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Read More

